PERRYSBURG — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a new facility rental agreement at the Wood County Park District — one that begins with March cancellations.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members made final alterations to a new Facility Rental COVID-19 Supplement Agreement, which will be voted on at the next meeting, and decided to send out closure notices on buildings that had been rented as much as a year in advance.
“While we are in a Code Red, we will not be opening buildings,” Chairwoman Sandy Wiechman said.
During the discussion, board member Denny Parish also said that renters should be given advance notice of the closures.
“If they are planning a graduation party in June and we tell them in April, that’s not much time to find an alternative site,” Parish said.
Not believing that 30-60 days is enough, he asked that all renters to be notified that the rental facilities could be closed.
Director Neil Munger said that the reservations are all done online and suggested that the notice should be sent online, probably as an email, as a matter of consistency. He later added that the notice will be added to the park district website.
Munger said that some reservations have been made as much as a year in advance. With the pandemic passing the year mark, the park district is now having to make these adjustments.
The new rental agreement spells out safety precautions required of the renter and guests, which includes: social distancing guidelines, a face covering requirement, hourly cleaning of contact surfaces and encouragement of hand washing and hand sanitizer. It also spells out what is not permitted, including attendance by individuals showing COVID-19 symptoms, self-service food stations, dancing,
In other business, commissioners approved the installation of a new furnace and air conditioner at the William Henry Harrison Police Station from Downey Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electrical. The new system will have a 70,000 BTU Air Conditioning, at a cost of $6,404.
“We’re looking to turn it into offices for the police, also for education and awareness for the park,” Wiechman said.
The building was purchased in spring last year and modernization and renovations of the vintage building began immediately with roof repairs. The next step will be modernizing structural and code related issues. It is known that handicap accessibility will be part of the process. In the process there could also be plumbing and electrical issues that need to be addressed, but commissioners will need to have consultants draw up plans.
“It did not have central air before and we are putting in a new furnace, and we’re tying that all together,” Munger said. “We will be evaluating and deciding everything else that needs to be done. Obviously, things like carpet and things like that need to be done. It’s been there a long time. Structurally, if we need to move walls or other things, we’ll need to get an engineer in there.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved purchasing of a new Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck for operations department use from Charlie’s Dodge, Maumee, at a cost of $26,713.
• Agreed to repave of a section of the Slippery Elm Trail by Morlock Asphalt of Portage, at a cost of $36,300.
• Heard Munger report that the City of Perrysburg is going to be connecting into the City of Toledo water lines. It will require several easements on park property.
“It’s not unusual,” Munger said. “It’s a 66-inch main, so it’s a big line.”