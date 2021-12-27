Wood County Park District Director Neil Munger handed over the reins to Christopher Smalley earlier this month.
“I’m very excited to be here. It’s like coming home,” said Smalley, who started his parks career in Wood County. “When the opportunity to come back to Wood County presented itself, it was a no-brainer. This is a great park system.”
He commended Munger’s leadership.
“The Wood County Parks are a direct reflection of Neil’s efforts,” Smalley said.
“It’s been great working for the Park District, being here for 30 years,” Munger said. “When I started here there were only three parks, with a fourth in the plans. We’ve grown now to all the parks that we have. The people I’ve gotten to work with have been just phenomenal. I’ve told Chris … that what he’s inheriting from me is a fantastic staff.”
The district has 19 parks and the headquarters on Mercer Road.
Smalley comes from Metroparks Toledo as the regional manager of operations.
Also retiring were Jeff Baney, the assistant director, and Todd Nofzinger, park district police chief.
“No replacements yet. We thought it would important that Chris Smalley have input, because he will be working with them,” Commissioner Denny Parish said.
Smalley’s salary will be $94,182.
The 2022 operating budget was approved for $4.5 million, with the largest expenditure being salaries, at $1.8 million.
Parrish had several questions about the budget.
There will be $100,000 for “overtime and other,” which Munger said much of that will be for retirements, some going to him, payingout sick and vacation time.
Parish asked for details on the $59,800 in capital improvements at Otsego Park.
Munger said that there was significant tuck pointing and resealing for the back of the building. The concern is that the back walls could be lost if they are not taken care of. He expects that the front will be needed to be done next year.
The stewardship heavy equipment fund will have a replacement ATV, a new diesel truck and a lift trailer will be purchased for $91,000.
“I think it’s a very fair budget. We definitely work within the confines of what we have. We are blessed with what the taxpayers give us and we definitely don’t want to overspend that,” Chair Sandy Wiechman said.
Commissioners approved purchasing a new hybrid Ford Police Interceptor SUV patrol vehicle for $39,660 from Reineke Ford.
New handguns were approved for replacement with park police from Vance’s Law Enforcement for $4,097 with a trade value of $275 each, for a value of $1,925. Officers will have the opportunity to purchase their weapons.
The vote was 4-1, with Wiechman voting against.
“I don’t want them to have weapons that are inoperable and I understand a rotation. That’s wonderful, but I think we could probably hang onto them for a couple more years. With the way that things are now with costs and getting things manufactured, I was just not comfortable spending money on that. I just feel we needed to wait a couple more years on that, until things even out a little bit,” Wiechman said.
Also at the meeting, Doug Wulff, Center Township trustee, brought attention to illegal activities that appear to be taking place in the vicinity of the new archery range, which is located in the township. The park police will be monitoring the situation.