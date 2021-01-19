PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Park District Board is preparing to open two of its bigger indoor facilities for rentals.
All of the indoor facilities at the district’s parks have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The district has seen record attendance at its outdoor parks and programs — it’s estimated that 800 took part in the Wild Lights display at W.W. Knight Preserve earlier this month. At the Jan. 12 meeting, held in person at W.W. Knight, the board discussed opening two of its biggest indoor facilities for rentals later this year.
Director Neil Munger said he has talked with other administrators and has a list of COVID-19 rules that must be followed to rent a Wood County park facility.
They include practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, keeping tables 6 feet apart, washing hands often and using sanitizer.
Family members would share tables and could sit close together. Food must be served while everyone is sitting down, not buffet style.
The Hankison Great Room at W.W. Knight and the Thompson Stone Hall at Otsego Park would be allowed 50% capacity, or about 60 people, Munger said.
Some of these rules would be enforced, by rangers or park staff, but many would be on the group to maintain, he said.
“We won’t stand here with a thermometer to check them. It’s kind of on their honor, but if you have symptoms stay away,” Munger said.
No dance floors or congregating areas will be allowed.
“These are things we’re hearing from the CDC and our local health department,” Munger said.
Board member Sandy Wiechman added that gloves should be required for people serving food. She also asked if the board should provide specific personal protective equipment and cleaners that they know work.
“What we use, we know kills the COVID,” Munger said, and other members agreed.
Board member Parish also suggested adding a clause that says failing to adhere to rules may result in the activity being discontinued.
“The park police could shut them down,” he said, adding that park staff could also monitor events. “We should have the ability to shut it down immediately.”
Wiechman said that if the rules are violated the renter should also be denied future rentals and will forfeit the deposit.
Munger said he will do a revised lease agreement and present it to the board at the February meeting.
After the meeting, he said there is no firm time table for opening W.W. Knight and Otsego.
The other park facilities for rent are either too small or outdoors, he said.
In other business, board member Bill Cameron asked for an executive session to discuss COVID-19 bonus pay for park employees.
Munger said it was a moot point since the dollars had to be budgeted in 2020.
“I don’t believe personally we should be giving out bonus money using taxpayer dollar,” Parish said.
Wiechman said that the Wood County Commissioners offered bonus pay to their employees.
“Because the county did it, I don’t think it obligates us,” said board member Tom Myers.
Cameron said there was $15,000 left over in the 2020 budget and it should be used for bonuses. He said the savings was due to the park district not hiring seasonal employees. He added that park employees worked even harder in 2020 because they were short staffed and the parks got so much use.
“The 2020 budget is closed out,” Munger said.
Parish said that the county commissioners have expanding income sources.
“We live on a fixed income because we have a levy,” he said. “We have to live within it for the next decade.”
Cameron said he disagreed.
After the meeting, he said he would like full-time employees to receive $500 and for part-time workers to get $250.
The board also discussed the new Rudolph Bike Park, which has become very popular, Munger said.
“Even with the cold weather, they’re still coming out,” he said.
More “use at your own risk” signs will be posted, as requested by the park district’s risk management company.
Munger also said that the zoning variances for the park were not completed with the contractor, Pump Trax.
The Liberty Township Trustees are working with him to get zoning variances passed, he said.
“We’re working through it,” Munger said.
“I want to propose any legal fees that we have to pay to get this cleaned up is put back on the contractor,” Parish said.
“I don’t think we’re going to have any, but that’s a good idea,” Munger said.
Also at the meeting, the board elected Wiechman as the chair. Kim Rose will be vice chair.
The board will continue to meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.