Community park projects — plus a bonus for Bowling Green — have been approved by the county board.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Wood County Park District Board approved its annual $100,000 in grants for local parks. Another $24,000 was added, as requested from the city of Bowling Green, to go toward an all-inclusive park planned for Carter Park.
The board was given two options by Director Chris Smalley: Awarding the usual $100,000 in grants or awarding the $100,000, plus $24,000 additional for the Bowling Green park.
The first option would give Bowling Green a smaller grant. In the second option, that smaller grant going to Bowling Green would be given to another municipality, Smalley said.
The county park grants are usually awarded in December, when Smalley took over the director’s job from Neil Munger, who retired.
“We had a lot on our plate in December, so it was pushed off to January,” Smalley said.
Board member Denny Parish said he wanted to ensure that the grant process was impartial and fair.
A three-member panel, with no ties to Wood County, looks at the grant requests and makes recommendations to the board.
Parish asked if the $24,000 request came from the city of Bowling Green. Smalley said it did.
“Did that three-person panel, from outside the parks, vet that grant request?” Parish asked.
“Yes,” said Rob Brian, operations manager. “Bowling Green did submit this as a request for our grant program. But there was a side discussion, that that’s a lot of money to give to one organization out of our $100,000.”
Munger suggested that the additional grant be presented to the board, Brian said.
“The reason I’m asking the question is that … this process was set up so that the commissioners would not be politicized. We don’t know who’s applying for what money, for what projects. We don’t know what the three-person panel decides until it ends up in front of us,” Parish said.
“Now we’re being asked to give taxpayer money to a project that initially was done by a non-profit organization, not by a government entity. I just want to make sure we’re completely transparent.”
Board member Tom Myers said he was in favor of awarding $124,000.
“It does go against what we’ve done … but I’m all about changes,” Myers said. “I think the project itself has value and as long as the funds are there and we can afford it, it’s an investment.”
He added that the inclusive park in Perrysburg is popular and has a positive image.
“From a community investment and integration standpoint, I think it will be as well received and as well built, and I think it’s something that follows the mantra that we want to make things accessible for all,” Myers said. “I’m good with it and I think it’s a good way to spend our money as long as funds are there.”
Parish, Myers and Kim Rose voted in favor of the $100,000 grants, plus $24,000 for Bowling Green’s inclusive park.
Board members Sandy Wiechman and Bill Cameron were absent.
In a presentation this fall, a Wood County Plays spokesman said that the Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities had contributed $50,000 to the Bowling Green inclusive park.
Ryan Wichman, meteorologist at WTOL-TV, also gave a presentation to the Wood County Park District Board early last year before the $800,000 inclusive park at Rotary Park in Perrysburg opened.
The playground in Perrysburg is 14,000 square feet, or 100 feet by 140 feet. The plans for the Carter Park playground have not yet been finalized, but there is less space available. It is expected to cost around $500,000 and be between 7,000 to 10,000 square feet.
“What we would like to do is complete it late next summer, but realistically I think it’s a two-year project,” Wichman said this fall. “It’s a lot of money to raise.”
The Perrysburg project took two years to complete. The Carter Park project will be somewhat smaller, but it will have all the same basic design components, such as a large shade area, a location for children under 5 years old, and a smooth poured rubber base, instead of wood chips.
The Wood County Park District Board awarded these grants:
Bloomdale, $1,598, swivel grills
Bowling Green, $24,000, inclusive playground
Custar, $7,620, playground equipment
Cygnet, $12,000, replacement ballfield fence
Haskins, $6,500, ADA and standard picnic tables
Luckey, $3,822, playground equipment
Northwood, $7,124, picnic tables
Perrysburg, $13,678, kayak launch
Perrysburg Township, $6,580, playground safety surfacing
Rossford, $5,458, pavilion equipment
Tontogany, $6,850, playground equipment
Walbridge, $9,925, playground equipment
Wayne, $4,135, fossil play equipment
Webster Township, $8,954, shelter house
West Millgrove, $5,756, playground equipment