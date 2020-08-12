There have been 267 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 251.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, eight staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, five residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 27 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 11 residents, nine staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 23 residents, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Wood County has had 1,094 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 1,071 on Tuesday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 107 hospitalizations since March, up three since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 503 males and 591 females.
There are 110 active cases. This is down from 120 on Tuesday.
There are 46-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 11-15 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Statewide, there are 98,725 confirmed cases and 3,460 confirmed deaths.