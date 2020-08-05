Wood County has had 973 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Wednesday health department update. There were 956 on Tuesday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. Gov. Mike DeWine usually announces the weekly county levels on Thursdays, but his press conference has been delayed until Friday.
There have been 58 deaths since March.
There have been 100 hospitalizations since March; this is up from 98 on Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 42. There are 453 males and 520 females.
There are 147 active cases. This is down from 153 on Tuesday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green.These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, five residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, two residents, six staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, five staff
Heartland of Perrysburg, 22 residents, one staff
Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 91,171 confirmed cases and 3,326 confirmed deaths.