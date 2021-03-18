A Wood County grand jury issued 28 bills of indictment March 3, including one for a Risingsun man accused of pandering sexually-oriented material and a Perrysburg man accused of assault.
Craig Anthony Willford, 40, faces 10 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
The pandering incidents all occurred Aug. 2 when Willford allegedly created or produced a performance that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. He also allegedly possessed a camera with SD cards with the intent to use it criminally.
Jason Gabriel Mehlow, 47, was indicted for assault, a fourth-degree felony, after he was accused of knowingly causing or attempting to cause harm to a first responder, while they were performing their official duties on Dec. 14.
Others indicted include:
Brandon Shey Milligan, 27, Dayton, for money laundering, a third-degree felony; illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 28, he allegedly photographed a minor in a state of nudity. He also is accused of having $20,000 with the intent to use it for corrupt activity and had a cell phone and was going to use it to commit a felony.
Thomas Lewis Howard, 32, Toledo, for money laundering and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On May 14, he was reportedly found in possession of $36,556, which was considered contraband with the purpose of to facilitate a corrupt activity. He also reportedly altered, destroyed or concealed records or documents with the purpose of impairing their availability as evidence in an investigation.
Darrius Isaac Watkins, 24, Grand Rapids, Michigan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused, on Oct. 5, of having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that is was accessible to the operator or a passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Joseph Adam Jones, 40, Bellevue, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and counterfeiting, a third-degree felony. On May 21, he allegedly used counterfeit money to facilitate a fraud. He is accused of depriving Ohio Cat of a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader, which was valued at more than $7,500.
Maeco Michelle Paschall, 45, Huntington, West Virginia, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 19, Paschall was found in possession of what is alleged to be oxycodone.
Co-defendants Victoria Alesha Loggan, 38, and LC C Jones Jr., 26, both of Aberdeen, Mississippi, each for receiving stolen property and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies. They are accused of receiving or disposing of a SCCY-CPX02 9 mm gun knowing the property had been obtained through the commission of a theft. They also reportedly had a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber gun in their vehicle that was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle. The offenses occurred Sept. 3.
Darnell Anthony Sharp, 33, Fairfield, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Aug. 12, he is accused of having in his possession and preparing to distribute marijuana equal to or exceeding 5,000 grams.
Chemora T. Hayes, 28, Lexington, Kentucky, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, Hayes was found in possession of alleged marijuana in an amount in excess of 200 grams.
Donyell Bunton, 27, Louisville, Kentucky, for vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On July 3, Bunton is accused of vandalizing property of Hertz Rental Car and causing more than $7,500 damage. Bunton also is accused of obstructing official business and failure to comply, which created the risk of physical harm to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, and had in excess of 200 grams of marijuana.
John David Hansen, 24, Ypsilanti, Michigan, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of breaking into Wright’s Towing on Jan. 31 and taking a 2020 Dodge Charger owned by EAN Holdings LLC without consent.
Carl Kolbe Ware, 33, currently in jail, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Feb. 4, he called 911 for help and wanted to speak to a female officer. When police arrived, he reportedly came to the door of a residence in the 100 block of Chesapeake Lane, Northwood, and greeted police then closed the door. Police opened the front door and Ware’s mother was sitting on the steps smoking a cigarette. When asked if her son had a gun, she said yes and it was hers. Ware then reportedly appeared at the top of the steps, holding a semi-automatic handgun in one hand and a cell phone in the other. He stated to his girlfriend on the phone to tell the kids he loved them and mentioned suicide. After several minutes of negotiations, he put the gun down and his father took it to another room. According to the report, he appeared to be under the influence and his girlfriend said he had been taking heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. He was taken to Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.
Wesley Jackson, 31, Detroit, for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a fist-degree misdemeanor; and failure to submit to a chemical test, an unclassified misdemeanor. On Dec. 6, his vehicle was stopped for speed on Interstate 75 in Perrysburg Township A strong odor of marijuana warranted a search of the vehicle which uncovered green leafy substance, a digital scale and a loaded Hi-Point 9mm handgun in the center console. He previously had been arrested for a felony offense. In the vehicle was a child under the age of 18.
Corie L. Norrington, 37, Toledo, for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. On Dec. 1, he is accused of entering an occupied structure and attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm on the occupant. He also reportedly damaged a mirror and a cell phone.
Shihan Merie Slag, 27, Fostoria, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 18, 2020, she was found in possession of more than 200 grams of marijuana with the intent of distribution.
Allison K. Marchant, 33, Toledo, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Nov. 5, she was reportedly found in possession of what was alleged to be a fentanyl-related compound.
Jason Christopher Johnson, 38, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On Feb. 24, 2020, he dropped off a check for $2,349.30 at a Perrysburg bank provided to him by an unknown person and asked to cash the check. In return, he would receive a portion of the amount. He was picked up by a white vehicle across the street. The business to whom the check belonged was contacted and said no such check was issued to Johnson.
Jason J. Harper, 29, Chicago, for five counts counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies. He was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 in Stony Ridge on Jan. 1. Three fraudulent credit cards were found and he provided a Georgia ID that wasn’t his, according to the report.
William Zion Thompson, 20, Custar, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. On Oct. 4, he is accused of using counterfeit money to purchase four pairs of athletic shoes.
Alexander Thal, 21, Toledo, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, after showing up at the workplace of the woman who filed the order. Thal also has a previous protection order violation.
Randy L. Thatcher, 33, currently incarcerated in the Lenawee County Jail in Adrian, Michigan, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of entering an unoccupied structure on Oct. 14 with the intent of theft.
Co-defendants Zane Richard Kuehnle, 23, Toledo; Steven Tyler Meach, 27, Walbridge; Wilbert Edgar Houk, 40, Toledo; Donald Meach Jr., 55, Northwood; and Randy M. Fuzessy, 29, Toledo, all for two counts forgery, both fifth-degree felonies; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a second-degree felony. On March 13, 2020, they reportedly prepared for distribution more than 5,000 grams of marijuana in the vicinity of a school. They must forfeit $9,676 along with a firearm, cell phones, computers and drug packaging equipment. They had in their possession dispensary stickers for a fictional business as well as vacuum sealer, dehydrator and baking supplies. They also reportedly had forged California Rx stickers.