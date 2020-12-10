After three denied requests for early release, a former North Baltimore man has had his prison sentence terminated.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger granted Keith Gault’s request for judicial release and sentenced him to five years community control.
He was transported Dec. 4 from the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion, where he was serving a four-year sentence imposed in July 2018 for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony.
Gault, 54, was found guilty of placing a cell phone in the vent of a bathroom and secretly videotaping a 16-year-old female in a Sept. 1, 2017 incident.
In his remarks before sentencing, Reger said that Gault’s relationship with the victim facilitated the offense and that he has shown no genuine remorse.
Reger, who presided over the case two years ago, previously has denied the requests for early release.
Gault had filed motions for judicial release after serving 193 days of his sentence, then 429 days, and another after serving 590 days. His last request was in June, after serving 683 days.
The remaining time on his prison sentenced was reserved in the event he violates community control.
He also has to register as a Tier II sex offender, meaning he must register in his county of residence every 180 days for 25 years.
Gault also shall have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.