A Wood County man who pleaded guilty to two counts of rape will spend nearly two decades in prison.
Christopher B. Wyant, 54, Luckey, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had pleaded guilty in October to two counts rape, both first-degree felonies.
Three additional first-degree rape charges and two third-degree sexual battery charges were dismissed.
According to the March indictment, the rape charges were one per year from 2008-13. He was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a Jane Doe who was not a spouse, who was 8 years old in 2008, 9 years old in 2009, 10 years old in 2010, 11 years old in 2011 and 12 years old in 2012.
Wyant pleaded guilty to the charges from 2008 and 2009.
He also was accused of sexual battery during calendar years 2013 and 2014 involving a Jane Doe to whom he was a guardian.
Kuhlman sentenced Wyant to a definite minimum of 10 years and a possible maximum of 15 years for the 2008 charge, and eight years for the 2009 charge. The sentences will be served consecutively for a minimum of 18 to a maximum of 23 years.
Wyant also must register as a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.
As of Saturday, Wyant was still in the Wood County jail awaiting transfer to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.