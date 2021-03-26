Four Wood County men have been indicted for sex-related crimes, including one who has been indicted twice in two months for rape.
Steven M. Finch, 47, Walbridge, was indicted March 18 for three count of rape, all first-degree felonies, and all with sexually-violent predator specifications.
Twice from Feb. 15-July 1, 2015, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct by purposely compelling the same woman to submit by force or threat of force. Once her ability to consent was substantially impaired because of mental or physical condition or because of advanced age. The third charge or rape occurred between Oct. 15-Nov. 15, 2018.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges Tuesday.
In February, while living in Millbury, he was indicted for 19 counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping and six counts of felonious assault.
According to court papers, Finch is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with a woman in August 2019, and either moved her from the place where she was found or restrained her. He knowingly caused serious harm to the woman, who was over the age of 18.
He is accused of doing those three things two more times during the month of August 2019.
Court papers charge Finch with raping the same woman each month from September 2019 to November 2020.
He allegedly kidnapped her again around Feb. 22-23, 2020 and also around Feb. 23-24, 2020 and raped her and assaulted her both those times. He also is accused of assaulting her in June, again causing serious physical harm.
The rape and kidnapping charges are all first-degree felonies while the assault charges are second-degree felonies.
All 30 charges carry sexually violent predator specifications.
He remains in jail on $500,000 bond.
Christopher B. Wyant, 54, Luckey, was indicted for five counts of rape, all first-degree felonies; and two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
The rape charges are one per year from 2008 to 2013. He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a Jane Doe who was not a spouse, who was eight years old in 2008, nine years old in 2009, 10 years old in 2010, 11 years old in 2011, and 12 years old in 2012. He is accused of sexual battery during calendar years 2013 and 2014 involving a Jane Doe to whom he was a guardian. It does not indicate whether the latter two charges are with the same person.
David E. Belanger, 50, Perrysburg, was indicted for 10 counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
Each count of pandering allegedly occurred Feb. 8 when he is accused of creating, photographing, reproducing or publishing material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity or masturbation.
He had in his possession computers and cell phones he used to facilitate the offenses.
William E. Schwab, 78, Northwood, was indicted for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. On Nov. 18, he is accused of fondling a 5 year old under his underwear.