A man from Luckey has been indicted for allegedly choking a family member.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Perry Writzel Graves Jr., 39, Jan. 19 for felonious assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; assault, a second-degree felony; abduction; and domestic violence, both third-degree felonies.
On Jan. 9, he is accused of using a carotid hold on a family member for approximately 20-30 seconds, causing him to nearly lose consciousness. He also allegedly struck the man three to four times on the face jaw and mouth area with a closed fist.
A woman who reportedly tried to separate the two was allegedly grabbed by the throat and pushed by Graves.
Officers went to a home on Garling Road, Luckey, looking for Graves. He was asked to exit the home with his hands in the air but there was no response. He was located in the home with his hands in the air.
The abduction charge is because Graves allegedly knowingly restrained a man, by force or threat.
Graves had previously pleaded guilty to two domestic violence charges, in Perrysburg and Toledo municipal courts.
He is in jail. No bond has been set.