The two cases against a Wood County man indicted twice this year for rape may be combined.
Steven M. Finch, 47, Walbridge, appeared Tuesday via video in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was arraigned on the new charges and pleaded not guilty through his attorney, David Klucas.
Finch was indicted March 18 for three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies, and all with sexually-violent predator specifications.
Reger said that Finch also faces charges in a previous 30-count indictment.
Defense attorney Kati Tharp has been retained as counsel on that earlier case and both Tharp and Klucas will be in attendance for Finch’s pretrial on April 12.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross asked for a $100,000 bond and that Finch have no contact with the victim or victim’s family. If he posts bond, she requested he wear a GPS unit.
The arraignment was done via video with Finch, who has remained in the Wood County Jail since his March 18. arrest
The March indictment indicates that twice from Feb. 15-July 1, 2015, Finch is accused of engaging in sexual conduct by purposely compelling the same woman to submit by force or threat of force. Her ability to consent was substantially impaired because of mental or physical condition or because of advanced age. The third charge or rape occurred between Oct. 15-Nov. 15, 2018.
Reger set a cash bond of $100,000 in this case.
In February, while living in Millbury, he was indicted for 19 counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping and six counts of felonious assault.
According to court papers, Finch is accused of forcibly engaging in sex with a woman in August 2019, and either moved her from the place where she was found or restrained her. He knowingly caused serious harm to the woman, who was over the age of 18.
He is accused of doing those three things two more times during the month of August 2019.
Court papers charge Finch with raping the same woman each month from September 2019 to November 2020.
He allegedly kidnapped her again around Feb. 22-23, 2020 and also around Feb. 23-24, 2020 and raped her and assaulted her both those times. He also is accused of assaulting her in June, again causing serious physical harm.
The rape and kidnapping charges are all first-degree felonies while the assault charges are second-degree felonies.
All 30 charges carry sexually violent predator specifications.
Finch remains in jail on $500,000 bond on this case.
Gross said the state would be filing a motion to join the two cases. Klucas said he would oppose such a request.
It is up to the court to decide, Reger said.