The seven libraries located in Wood County are asking for $4 million of the county’s $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Wood County District Public Library Director Michael Penrod talked about the funding request at Monday’s board meeting.
In a June 8 written request to the commissioners, Penrod and the six other county library directors asked for $4 million for capital projects.
The letter said that the funds would be distributed in the same manner as the public library funds are distributed via the county budget commission:
North Baltimore, 6.29%
Pemberville, 7.58%
Perrysburg, 24.55%
Rossford, 11.99%
Wayne, 5.94%
Weston, 7.47%
Wood County, 36.38%
Each library would then use its allotment to meet local capital needs.
“It would be a foundational investment in the libraries because libraries in Ohio are unique,” Penrod said.
Other libraries across the country are branches of government and have received ARPA funds. Ohio libraries are not affiliated like that, Penrod said.
The libraries are considered independent political subdivisions. They are not eligible for the usual State of Ohio capital budget appropriations.
“The only way libraries can maintain facilities is to use some of our operating funds from a local levy or from public library funds, or go out for a bond issue,” Penrod said.
Last year, the Wood County library received $1.8 million from the state public library fund. That amount, however, continually fluctuates based on the economy, Penrod said.
“If they (the commissioners) were to administer a grant to the libraries collectively … it would have a far-reaching impact across the county,” he said.
The commissioners have received several requests for the $25 million in rescue funds.
They have already agreed to give the Cocoon, a domestic violence shelter, $800,000 over the next four years.
Also approved was $9 million to help with Dunbridge Road improvements and another $320,000 for a sewer project on Sugar Ridge Road.
The Village of Pemberville has asked for $4.4 million to replace the downtown water lines.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has requested $3.4 million to improve the county dispatch system, the records management system and the jail management system.
The Wood County Engineer’s Office has requested $967,500 for new sewer lines in Perrysburg and Lake townships and $394,673 for a countywide lidar and hydrography study.
Habitat for Humanity would like $871,280 to help build up Wood County with new homes, offer repair assistance and create a “re-store.”
Last month, Penrod asked Bowling Green officials for $100,000 of its $7.3 million in rescue funds.
The $100,000 would be used to cover construction costs for relocating the book drop to West Court Street ($47,000); $10,000 for the design and construction to build a doorway from the library’s children’s department to the new green space what will be located between the library and the new city building; and $53,000 of the estimated $125,000 in parking lot modifications the library will be undertaking in 2023.