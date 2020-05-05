As businesses restart across Ohio, a tiny barbershop sits empty in Luckey, with no opening date in sight.
This is not fair, said Cory Panning, mayor of Luckey, during the weekly Wood County teleupdate on coronavirus concerns, held Tuesday with the commissioners.
“We have a barbershop that only has two chairs,” he said. “Why wouldn’t that be something they could do now, instead of waiting a month or two months?”
Panning said he is advocating a rural opening campaign that would let smaller businesses in villages like Luckey open now. If they can’t, they may not survive, Panning said.
“On a good day, they don’t have more than a handful of people who come in daily.
“I envision a lot of these mom and pop shops are going to have to make critical decisions in the next week,” he said, adding that they may have to close.
Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said that she knows there’s a difference between city salons and rural barbershops.
“That’s something we should be looking at,” she said. “When you look across the states there’s a stark difference between a barbershop in Columbus, Ohio and one in Luckey, Ohio.”
Gavarone also encouraged retailers to use curbside service, delivery or appointments, which are allowed now. All retail in Ohio may open on Monday. There has been no reopening date established for salons, gyms or restaurants.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that he was on a recent conference call with Gov. Mike DeWine when the rural business issue came up.
The concern is that people from metro areas would come to rural areas for services, such as a hair cut, Wasylyshyn said.
Panning also asked about the economic impact of COVID-19 on the county economy and how it would trickle down to local governments.
Gavarone said she expects money from the CARES Act will help local governments.
Both Panning and Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher noted the restrictions on that money, such as paying for overtime, but not being able to use it for day-to-day expenses.
“Our level of service expectation has not dropped. We’re continuing to provide the same service and we rely on income tax to provide that service,” Aspacher said. “If there’s a way we could use some of these funds to backfill, that would be most beneficial.”
Health Commissioner Ben Batey said focus needs to continue — and possibly be reemphasized — on safe practices as businesses open.
“I do have a concern that individuals are becoming complacent,” he said. “We need everybody to take the precautions that we’ve laid out.”
If businesses are lax in enforcing social distancing, hand washing, cleaning surfaces and wearing masks, outbreaks could affect them for weeks, Batey said.
He said the spread is severe in close quarters, using prisons and long-term care facilities as examples.
Also worrisome is that coronavirus symptoms may not show for two weeks. If there’s a breakout, that would mean two weeks of isolation for employees.
“We might be three weeks out at that point, before we see numbers jump up,” Batey said.
“If cases start to pop up, your business is going to shut down pretty quickly,” he said, adding that this would not be because of government regulations, but because of lack of staffing.
He urged businesses to take constant precautions as they open and serve customers.
“This can potentially happen in your places of business as we open things back up,” Batey said. “This is sort of that critical time — can we open this things back up and do it safely?
“We need everyone to be even more diligent as we look toward the future.”
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Management Agency, said he is expecting the state’s “stay at home” order to be extended past the end of May.
“It’s still here. This is something that’s going to be going on for a while,” Klein said.
Also during the Tuesday call, Wasylyshyn reported that there has been an increase in calls for service.
The inmate population continues to remain low, he said, in the 70s last week and at 81 as of Tuesday morning. No deputies or inmates have contracted COVID-19, he said.
The commissioners also announced that they will resume Thursday sessions next week. The board has only been meeting on Tuesdays in recent weeks.