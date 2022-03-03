Multiple law enforcement agencies within Wood County are hosting a joint recruitment event for potential candidates who may be interested in a law enforcement career.
This event will be held on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the new Veteran’s Memorial Building, located in Bowling Green’s City Park.
Anyone who has considered a career in law enforcement, corrections or dispatch should attend this free event.
This joint recruitment event will allow potential candidates to talk to numerous agencies within Wood County all at one location. Some of the agencies who are participating are Wood County Sheriffs’ Office, Bowling Green Police, BGSU Police, Northwood Police, Rossford Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Owens Community College Police, City of Perrysburg Police, Wood County Park District Police and North Baltimore Police Department.