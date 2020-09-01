Wood County coronavirus cases hotspots are in homes — and not necessarily nursing homes.
At Tuesday’s teleupdate on COVID-19, former Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey said most of the hotspots currently in the county are among family members. (Wood County cases and statistics are on page 2.)
Commissioner Ted Bowlus asked how the hotspots in Wood County were being tracked and monitored.
“We do watch those,” said Batey, who left the health department last month to become chief health officer at Bowling Green State University. “A lot of the increases in cases that we’re seeing more recently is because you have whole households that are testing positive.
“That’s what we’re starting to see across the community. As you can imagine, even just a handful of households that you have one person test positive, it’s a hotspot for others.”
Contact tracing is then started to find out who else could be exposed, Batey said.
“Then we look for red flags,” he said. “Do they work in any particular area … say somebody works in a nursing home or is a food handler at a restaurant, that’s what would really jump out. We want to make sure we’re not getting hotspots in those sorts of areas.”
Batey talked a little bit more about contact tracing, which is being done by the health department, the Ohio Department of Health and University of Toledo. BGSU is also in the process of hiring 14 people for this.
“Right away the team jumps into action to follow up with that positive case,” Batey said about the first step of contact tracing.
They look at the period that the person may have been contagious.
“Who were their contacts,” he said, which would include anyone within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes.
“As you can see, the more that we can get people to follow the CDC guidelines, keeping 6 feet of distance away … wear your face covering … that does help slow the transmission,” Batey said.
Batey also said that BGSU will join the Wood County Health Department in putting out more detailed coronavirus numbers on Wednesdays. Last week, the university reported five positive cases; 351 tests were done.
“Our numbers won’t always match the health department of Wood County’s numbers,” he said, adding that some faculty, students and staff are living outside of the county, working remotely, but still reporting positive tests.
“But we’re really trying to show a picture as people come into Wood County and the university, what do those numbers look like,” he said. “We’re all trying to partner together.
“That’s going to be key over the fall.”
In his opening remarks, Batey said hospitalizations in the county due to coronavirus remain low.
He said there is a lot of anxiety right now as the university starts fall classes and area schools open.
“There’s the expectation that as we try to open other activities, schools and fall sports, that we potentially will see a little bit of an increase,” he said. “I think there’s excitement and hope and having that for our kids, but also what is that going to do to our numbers.”
Ben Robison, who starts as county health commissioner on Wednesday, also introduced himself on the call.
“My intention is to make my rounds around the county,” said Robison, who is a Bowling Green native. “I’m excited to be returning to Wood County.”
Also Tuesday, the commissioners decided that these monthly teleupdates would only be held in the future as needed. In the beginning of the pandemic, the calls, which officials from all over the county are invited to participate in, were held weekly.
Bowlus said coronavirus, and how to slow the spread, needs to be continually talked about.
“I think the public needs constant reminders to abide by the rules,” Bowlus said. “I see a lot of violation of that in public.”