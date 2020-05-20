Next week, public health in America will approach the six-month mark of coronavirus.
Wood County is emerging in good status, but citizens will have to work to keep it there, said Health Commissioner Ben Batey. He spoke Tuesday at a telemeeting hosted by the Wood County commissioners.
“I think we’ve been staying pretty steady with our numbers,” Batey said. “I think we can all confidently say we proved that we can keep these numbers low. We do have a handle on this virus right now.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 251 cases and 43 deaths (see page 2 for more statistics) in Wood County.
“I would be ecstatic if the numbers just kind of stay where they’re at,” he said. “We need to keep an eye on that.”
The next phase, Batey said, is to open businesses, bars and restaurants at a slow and steady rate, getting people back together.
He mentioned some Columbus-area outdoor areas that were called out by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week for not practicing social distancing and hosting crowds. Outside patios were allowed to open on Friday; indoor dining can start Thursday.
“For any of these type establishments that aren’t going to enforce, they’re putting their liquor license at risk,” Batey said. “That’s the format they’re going to come after.
“It’s all the more reason for us in Wood County to continue to do things appropriately.”
The hope is to have some semblance of a normal summer, Batey said, with baseball and other outdoor, limited contact sports.
It will be up to the public to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and clean surfaces to keep coronavirus cases in check, he said.
“As parents, we need to be the examples for those kids.”
Batey also asked the public for patience. The health department has been inundated with calls about how to reopen business safely, he said.
“People need to recognize that we only have so many employees at the health department,” he said. “Everything under the sun falls under our jurisdiction.”
Jeff Klein, director of the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, also said that cases have been lower than expected.
“I think we are doing a lot better than we anticipated,” he said. “It’s not really over, it’s just lower than we expected.”
Klein added that when COVID-19 does hit, it hits hard. People who have contracted it can be hospitalized for a month, with no visitors. That affects their family, friends and employers. Once discharged, a recovering patient must often go to a rehabilitation facility, Klein added.
“It is just really taking a lot out of these people. I think we need to keep that in the back of our mind,” he said.
Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that no employees and staff have coronavirus. There are 84 inmates at the jail; 20% are female, which is higher than normal, he said.
“We are slowly upticking on our call volume,” Wasylyshyn said.
Commissioner Ted Bowlus said he is in the process of developing a “Focus on the Future” plan for the area.