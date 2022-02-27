The Wood County Health Partners will present the 2021 Wood County Community Health Assessment report. Members of the community are invited to attend a meeting to review and discuss the findings.
It will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Wood County Hospital Meeting Rooms, 950 W. Wooster St.
This Community Health Assessment is a data-driven examination of the health of adults, youth and children who live in Wood County. It compares new data to information from previous assessments and the state and country as a whole to give us a snapshot of the health of our community.
Releasing this report is a crucial step in raising awareness of key health issues we are facing and informing our path to building a healthier community, according to a news release.
The Community Health Assessment will serve as the basis for the Community Health Improvement Plan, which defines our priorities and outlines actions we will take over the next three years to improve the health of people in our county.
“It is our hope that this report will be enlightening not only for the general public but also those organizations that will use the data to inform their work and motivate communities to become champions for positive change.”