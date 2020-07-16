Two more people have died due to coronavirus in Wood County, bringing the total to 53, according to a Thursday health department update.
There had been 51 deaths since June 16.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.
There have been 25 men and 28 women who have died. Of the women, 10 were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, seven in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 13 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
Wood County has had 532 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable. There were 521 on Wednesday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category last week by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. It remains there this week (see story on this page). The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 76 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 46. There are 226 males and 306 females.
There are 46 active cases, which is down from 51 on Wednesday.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 66,540 confirmed cases and 2,849 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.