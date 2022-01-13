There have been 25,792 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 943 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 235.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 1,303.35.
There have been 315 deaths, which is an increase of nine since Monday.
There have been 1,063 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 26 since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 533 in Bowling Green and 858 in Perrysburg.
There are 164 in Northwood, 122 in Rossford and 109 in Walbridge.
There are 62 in Millbury and 58 in North Baltimore.
There are 49 in Pemberville, 41 in Grand Rapids and 39 in Luckey.
Statewide, there are 2,266,236 confirmed cases and 30,435 confirmed deaths.