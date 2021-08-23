There have been 13,764 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 79 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 15.8 cases per day.
There have been 231 deaths, which is one more since from Thursday.
There have been 672 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of five since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 71,688 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.80% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,992,183 vaccines started, affecting 51.26% of the population.
Statewide, there are 983,574 confirmed cases and 20,689 confirmed deaths.