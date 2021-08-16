There have been 13,622 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 70 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 14 cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 664 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 71,096 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 54.35% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,924,412 vaccines started, affecting 50.68 % of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,161,573 confirmed cases and 20,614 confirmed deaths.