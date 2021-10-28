There have been 17,62 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 119 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 29.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 200.28.
There have been 257 deaths, which is an increase of six.
There have been 805 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of five.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 77 in Bowling Green and 143 in Perrysburg.
There are 23 in Walbridge and 19 each in North Baltimore and Rossford.
There are 17 each in Northwood and Pemberville.
There have been 71 impacts to schools. That includes 57 students and 14 staff.
Perrysburg has 14 students and five staff.
Penta Career Center has 14 students and two staff.
Bowling Green has nine students and two staff.
Rossford has five students and one staff.
Elmwood has four students.
Eastwood has two students and two staff.
North Baltimore has two students and one staff.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has two students and one staff.
St. Aloysius has three students.
Lake and Northwood have one student each.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 75,350 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.60% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,461,689 vaccines started, affecting 55.28% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,536,005 confirmed cases and 24,164 confirmed deaths.