There have been 12,995 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 54 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
The average cases per day is 13.
There have been 218 deaths, up one from Thursday.
There have been 640 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 59,809 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 45.72% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,720,786 vaccines started, affecting 40.39% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 903,946 confirmed cases and 19,284 Ohio resident deaths.