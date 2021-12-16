There have been 21,101 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 264 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 66 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 376.85.
There have been 290 deaths, which is an increase of five since Monday.
There have been 953 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 135 in Bowling Green and 247 in Perrysburg.
There are 63 cases in Northwood, 51 cases in Rossford and 47 in North Baltimore.
There are 32 in Weston, 31 in Pemberville and 18 in Millbury.
Statewide, there are 1,819,342 confirmed cases and 27,594 confirmed deaths.