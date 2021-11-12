There have been 18,382 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
This is an increase of 239 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. This week’s Thursday reporting was moved to Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
There are 59.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 284.37.
There have been 268 deaths, which is an increase of five.
There have been 826 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 10.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 105 in Bowling Green and 201 in Perrysburg.
There are 41 in Northwood and 27 in Walbridge.
There are 23 in Pemberville and 20 in Rossford.
There are 19 in North Baltimore, 17 in Millbury and 14 each in Fostoria and Luckey.
There have been 73 impacts to schools. That includes 62 students and 11 staff.
Perrysburg has 23 students and one staff.
Eastwood has nine students and one staff.
Lake has five students and five staff.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has eight students and one staff; the preschool has one staff.
Bowling Green has three students and two staff.
Otsego has five students.
Rossford has three students.
St. Louis in Custar has three students.
St. Rose in Perrysburg, Elmwood and Northwood each has one student.
Statewide, there are 1,596,171 confirmed cases and 25,643 confirmed deaths.