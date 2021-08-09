There have been 13,484 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 47 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 9.4 average cases per day.
There have been 230 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There have been 661 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 70,500 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.89% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,852,623 vaccines started, affecting 50.07% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,143,599 confirmed cases and 20,556 confirmed deaths.