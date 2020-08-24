Wood County has had 1,240 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,207 on Friday.
There have been 63 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 78 active cases. This is down from 85 on Friday.
There have been 117 hospitalizations since March, up two since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 573 males and 667 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 109,566 confirmed cases and 3,705 confirmed deaths.