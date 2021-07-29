There have been 13,365 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 32 since Monday.
There 8 average cases per day; there were 1.5 average cases per day in Monday’s reporting.
There have been 228 deaths, which is a decrease of one since Monday. This is due to a clarification by the Ohio Department of Health on the death record of a case.
There have been 657 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 19 in Perrysburg and nine in Bowling Green. There are five each in Rossford and Portage.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 69,608 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 53.21% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,745,422 vaccines started, affecting 49.15% of the population.
Statewide, there are 939,072 confirmed cases and 20,490 confirmed deaths.