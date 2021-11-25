There have been 19,172 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 20 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. An update was posted Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
There are 61.8 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 419.67.
There have been 276 deaths, which is an increase of three since Monday.
There have been 849 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of four since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 224 in Bowling Green and 273 in Perrysburg.
There are 43 in Northwood, 37 in Walbridge and 32 in Rossford.
There are 23 in Weston, 22 in Millbury and 21 in North Baltimore.
There are 18 in Pemberville and 17 in Wayne.
Statewide, there are 1,660,131 confirmed cases and 26,190 confirmed deaths.