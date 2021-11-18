There have been 18,843 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 257 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 64.3 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 346.29.
There have been 269 deaths.
There have been 831 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of four.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 154 in Bowling Green and 235 in Perrysburg.
There are 50 in Northwood and 31 in Rossford.
There are 26 in Pemberville, 25 in Walbridge and 23 each in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 18 each in Weston and Luckey.
Statewide, there are 1,627,051 confirmed cases and 25,813 confirmed deaths.