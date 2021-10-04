There have been 16,468 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 234 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 46.8 cases per day.
There have been 241 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 759 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of four since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 74,333 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.82% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,331,510 vaccines started, affecting 54.16% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,433,957 confirmed cases and 22,273 confirmed deaths.