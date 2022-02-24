There have been 31,148 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 199 since Feb. 10.
The cases per 100,000 over the last seven days are 164. The average cases per day is 31.
There have been 339 deaths.
There have been 1,099 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,394 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 40 in Bowling Green and 70 in Perrysburg.
There are 12 in Northwood, eight in North Baltimore and seven in Rossford.
Statewide, there are 2,649,692 confirmed cases and 36,267 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 11 cases from Feb. 16-22. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
That includes 10 students and one faculty.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 673 since Jan. 10.