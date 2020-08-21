Wood County has had 1,207 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,186 on Thursday.
There have been 63 death, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 85 active cases. This is up from 75 on Thursday.
There are 14 zip codes with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green and Perrysburg.
There are 6-10 active cases in North Baltimore, Northwood and Rossford.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 115 hospitalizations since March, up one since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 561 males and 646 females.
There have been 294 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 107,064 confirmed cases and 3,675 confirmed deaths.