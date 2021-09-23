There have been 15,767 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 254 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 69 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 427.31.
There have been 240 deaths, which is two more.
There have been 734 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of five.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 174 in Bowling Green and 147 in Perrysburg.
There are 46 in Northwood and 38 in North Baltimore.
There are 26 each in Wayne, Walbridge and Millbury. There are 24 each in Pemberville and rural Bowling Green.
There are 16 each in Rossford and Risingsun. There are 14 each in Weston and Bradner. There are 11 each in Grand Rapids and Luckey. There are 10 each in Bloomdale and Rudolph.
There have been 82 impacts to schools. That includes 74 students and eight staff.
Lake has nine students.
North Baltimore has one student.
Perrysburg has 18 students.
Rossford has 11 students and three staff.
Penta Career Center has 18 students.
Elmwood has two students and one staff.
Northwood has five students.
St. Rose in Perrysburg has three students.
Westside Montessori, Perrysburg has one student.
Bowling Green has one student and one staff.
Eastwood has seven students.
Otsego has seven students and three staff.
The health department is also reporting county school-related exposures, from Sept. 10-16. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
For K-12 school exposed close contacts, there have been 97 (206) with masks worn, not required to quarantine; 89 (294) vaccinated, not required to quarantine.
There are 257 (935) in quarantine. Total close contacts is 443 (1,435).
The health department is also tracking children 12 and older close contacts, exposed outside school. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
Vaccinated, not required to quarantine is 13 (49); individuals in quarantine is 10 (98); and total close contacts is 23 (147).
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 73,797 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.41% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,262,492 vaccines started, affecting 53.58% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,373,275 confirmed cases and 21,596 confirmed deaths.