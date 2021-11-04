There have been 17,955 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 184 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 46 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 223.21.
There have been 261 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 816 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of seven.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 59 in Bowling Green and 155 in Perrysburg.
There are 33 in Walbridge and 27 in Pemberville.
There are 21 in North Baltimore, 16 in Northwood and 15 in Weston.
There have been 60 impacts to schools. That includes 46 students and 14 staff.
Perrysburg has 24 students and 10 staff.
Bowling Green has three students and two staff.
Rossford has four students and one staff.
Eastwood has three students and one staff.
St. Aloysius and St. Rose in Perrysburg each has three students.
North Baltimore, Northwood and Otsego each has one student.
Statewide, there are 1,560,695 confirmed cases and 24,763 confirmed deaths.