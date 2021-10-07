There have been 16,663 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 195 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 48.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 357.75.
There have been 243 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 765 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of six.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 132 in Bowling Green, 178 in Perrysburg and 62 in Northwood.
There are 28 in North Baltimore, 27 in Rossford and 26 in Weston.
There are 24 in Walbridge, 16 in Millbury and 14 in Fostoria.
There are 12 each in Wayne, Pemberville and Bradner.
There have been 129 impacts to schools. That includes 115 students and 14 staff.
Northwood has 52 students and four staff.
Perrysburg has 21 students and two staff.
Bowling Green has 15 students and one staff.
Rossford has nine students and three staff.
Otsego has four students.
Penta Career Center has three students.
Eastwood has one student and two staff.
Elmwood has two students.
Lake has four students.
North Baltimore has two students.
Wood County Educational Service Center has two students.
St. Aloysius Catholic School in Bowling Green has two staff.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 74,488 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.94% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,351,910 vaccines started, affecting 54.34% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,452,096 confirmed cases and 22,490 confirmed deaths.