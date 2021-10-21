There have been 17,397 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 168 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 42 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 259.91.
There have been 250 deaths, which is an increase of three.
There have been 797 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of seven.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 93 in Bowling Green and 144 in Perrysburg.
There are 28 in Rossford, 26 in North Baltimore and 20 in Northwood.
There are 18 each in Weston and Pemberville. There are 16 in Walbridge, 14 in Millbury and 12 in Luckey.
There have been 73 impacts to schools. That includes 62 students and 11 staff.
Perrysburg has 18 students and three staff.
Bowling Green has 10 students and five staff.
Rossford has 11 students.
Penta Career Center has nine students.
Eastwood has four students and two staff.
Lake has two students and one staff.
Elmwood, Northwood, Otsego and North Baltimore each has two students.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 75,044 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.37% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,425,794 vaccines started, affecting 54.97% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,511,579 confirmed cases and 23,616 confirmed deaths.