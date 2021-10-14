There have been 17,049 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 159 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 39.75 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 312.65
There have been 247 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There have been 785 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 13.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 110 in Bowling Green and 185 in Perrysburg.
There are 38 in North Baltimore, 30 in Walbridge, 25 in Northwood and 22 in Rossford.
There are 17 in Weston, 16 in Millbury, 15 in Cygnet and 12 in Risingsun.
There have been 84 impacts to schools. That includes 75 students and nine staff.
Perrysburg has 26 students and four staff.
Penta Career Center has 11 students.
Bowling Green has 10 students.
Rossford has eight students and one staff.
Northwood has six students and one staff.
Elmwood has three students and one staff.
St. Rose School in Perrysburg has three students.
Otsego has two students.
Eastwood has two students.
Lake has one student and one staff.
North Baltimore has two students.
Wood County Educational Service Center has one staff.
All Saints Catholic School in Rossford has one student.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 74,780 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 57.16% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,389,065 vaccines started, affecting 54.66% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,485,514 confirmed cases and 23,021 confirmed deaths.