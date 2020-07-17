Wood County has had 547 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 532 on Thursday.
There are 42 active cases, which is down from 46 on Thursday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category last week by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. It remains there this week. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There have been 53 deaths since March.
There have been 76 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 46. There are 237 males and 310 females.
There are 21-25 active coronavirus cases in Perrysburg, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Bowling Green zip code has 16-20 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Northwood, Rossford, Rudolph and Walbridge.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 218 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is also updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 66,540 confirmed cases and 2,849 confirmed deaths. The median age is 43.