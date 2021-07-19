After weeks of having one or two new coronavirus cases in weekly reporting, the Wood County Health Department has had 12 new ones since Thursday.
There have been 13,319 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 12 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 2.4 cases per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020. This number is also unchanged.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 68,828 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.61% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,666,991 vaccines started, affecting 48.48% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,117,769 confirmed cases and 20,437 confirmed deaths.