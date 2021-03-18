There have been 11,923 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 67 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 209 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 96 active cases; this is an decrease of 23 since Monday.
There have been 585 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,677 males and 6,246 females.
There have been 104 men and 105 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 37 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his 100s, 17were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 27 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 17,208 with 96.7% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 6,820; health department, 5,270; Wood County Hospital, 3,018; and Community Health Services, 300.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 31,574 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 24.14% of the population. The number was 29,981 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 2,567,312 vaccines started, affecting 21.96% of the population.
There are 19 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 18.
There are 30-35 active cases in Bowling Green.There are 26-30 active cases in Perrysburg.
There are one-five active cases in Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Northwood, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Rudolph, Tontogany, Wayne, Walbridge and Weston.
There have been 31 impacts to local schools for the week of March 8, compared to 33 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (six students, zero staff), Bowling Green Christian Academy (eight students, five staff); Elmwood (three students, two staff) Rossford (four students, one staff); Westside Montessori Perrysburg Preschool (one student, zero staff); and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
There have been 917 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is one more than last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 254 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 210 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 275 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 847, 505 confirmed cases and 17,992 confirmed deaths.