There have been 15,993 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 226 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 45.2 cases per day.
There have been 241 deaths, which is one more since Thursday.
There have been 746 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 12 since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 73,965 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.54% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,287,683 vaccines started, affecting 53.79% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,93,69 confirmed cases and 21,820 confirmed deaths.