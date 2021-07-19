A North Baltimore convenience store had 14 health code violations during a recent inspection, and 10 were repeat offenses.
The Wood County Health Department inspected Great Scot, 13710 Deshler Road, on July 8 and found six critical and eight non-critical offenses.
Critical included handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (corrected during inspection); quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (repeat, corrected during inspection); temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (repeat, corrected during inspection); refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked (corrected during inspection); missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s) on Chex Mix packaged in-house (corrected during inspection); and direct connection between the sewage system and a drain originating from equipment in which food, portable equipment, or utensils are placed was observed (repeat).
Non-critical were a food packaged in the facility not labeled (repeat); working food containers not properly labeled; equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (observed missing foot pedal for hot water at the handwashing sink in the meat room) (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (observed damaged gaskets on various retail reach-in freezers and the deli walk-in cooler door) (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); improper disposal of condensation and other non-sewage liquids (repeat); floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspection was done July 7.
4 C’s LLC DBA Corner Carryout & Drive Thru, 18018 Tontogany Creek Road, Tontogany, had one non-critical offense, which was outer opening not protected (repeat).
The following inspections were done July 8.
Bob Evans Restaurants, 1313 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and two non-critical violations.
Both critical were corrected during inspection and included equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Denny’s Timeout Tavern, 5808 Woodville Road, Northwood, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (repeat).
Non-critical was no sanitizer test kit available.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 1550 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which included handwashing sink water below 100°F; working food containers not properly labeled (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean.
Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. It was corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were improper use and/or maintenance of wiping cloths (repeat, corrected during inspection); re-use of single-service or single-use articles; and non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat);
Big Daddy’s, 18421 Steen Road, Weston, had one critical offense, which was working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. It was corrected during inspection.
The following inspections were done July 9.
During a follow-up inspection, Lola’s Yogurt Retreat, 183 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two non-critical offenses, which were improper storage of cleaned equipment, utensils, and laundered linens; and food service operation did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.
The Oaks Dining Center, 705 Ridge St, - BGSU, Bowling Green, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was hot water for mechanical sanitization is below required temperature.
Non-critical were inadequate equipment available for cooling, heating, or holding food; outer opening not protected (repeat); and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Wood County Rest Area, 12729 Interstate 75 Southbound, Portage, had one critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean.
Non-critical were cleaning agents and/or sanitizers not available in the food service operation or retail food establishment; non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency (repeat); and retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
Zero violations were found at Aldi, Inc., 9806 S. Compass, Rossford; SKLD Perrysburg, 28546 Starbright Blvd.; Dollar General, 17467 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids; Walbridge Nite Club LLC, 105 S. Main St., Walbridge; Hirzel Canning Co., 411 Lemoyne Road, Northwood; North Baltimore Village Park 1 Girls Field, Taylor St.; Madd Jake Ventures LLC, DBA Beckett’s Burger Bar, 163 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1558 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Queso Kitchen2, 454 S. Ridge Dr., Perrysburg; Friendship Food Store, 24010 Front St., Grand Rapids; BGSU Oaks Hall Teaching Kitchen, 705 Ridge St., Bowling Green; and Random Acts of Walbridge, 209 N. Main St., Walbridge.