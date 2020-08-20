Local people will bring to life citizens of the past who made a difference in the history of the county.
Joyce and Gus Coutinho are two of the eight people who will be sharing the stories of their respective characters, Dr. Harriet Covert Battles and Dr. John Whitehead, on Sunday at the Wood County Museum at 2 p.m.
Others who will give presentations during the 17th Annual Living History Program include Wood County Sheriff Mark Waslyshyn as 1880s sheriff George Murray Brown and Thomas Edge as former Sentinel editor and author Charles Evers.
The re-enactment of historic characters can be an inspiration to the actors themselves, according to the Coutinhos.
Joyce Coutinho said her character, Covert Battles, was a barrier breaker in more than one way.
“I wanted to portray her, first of all, because she’s a suffragette, which is so incredibly awesome,” she said. “To be a woman doctor in those times was pretty amazing. And as the first president of Wood County Suffrage Club, she pushed forward the movement here. I think she would have been a very interesting person to meet. A real firecracker.”
Although not born in Wood County, nor buried here, Covert Battles, who was born in Geauga County, protected women’s rights in several areas, campaigning for better laws protecting women and children.
“She had a strong voice and was able to promote not only the right to vote for women but women’s health as well,” Joyce said.
Apparently, her leadership in the fight to win the women’s right to vote was successful in the Wood County area.
“Wood County voters were complimented in the Sept 12 1914 issue of the Sentinel Tribune for approving two suffrage issues when the Ohio Statehouse failed to do so,” said Joyce.
It wasn’t until June 16, 1919 that the 36 states, including Ohio, ratified the 19th amendment allowing women to vote.
After receiving her medical degree from Toledo Medical College in 1908, Covert Battles set up a practice in Rudolph, specializing in the diseases of women and children. After a two-year stint in Delaware at the Girls’ Industrial School from 1913-14, she returned to set up shop in Bowling Green. When a train wreck killed her brother-in-law, Dr. John Grau, she took over his practice in Jerry City.
Gus Coutinho said he found that his character, Whitehead, didn’t let the many hardships in his life dampen his spirit. Born in 1841, he served as a doctor, father, Civil War soldier and builder.
Going to serve as a 19-year-old private in the 67th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Whitehead was wounded in 1865 during a battle along the James River in Virginia.
Gus said Whitehead denied rumors that he allowed to get himself wounded in order to go home and marry his fiancee.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Gus said. “Whitehead healed from his wound, returned to the ranks and ended up as a first lieutenant by the war’s end. He married Miss Sarah Osborne after the war.”
Whitehead resumed his studies at Perrysburg High School and graduated in 1874 from Cleveland Homeopathic Medical Center. Following post graduate work, he set up practice on Bowling Green. He partnered with Dr. J.M.Cunning that same year to build the three-story tall Cunning and Whitehead Building on the west side of North Main Street.
“Dr. Whitehead must have seen a lot in his life, and some of it sounds like what we hear today,” Gus said. “For example, he treated one man for an almost-fatal morphine overdose.”
Perhaps the most tragic story, which Gus said will be revealed in his presentation of Whitehead, was the death of the doctor’s only son in a hunting accident.