Another 51 coronavirus cases —the highest ever for a day — were recorded on Tuesday.
Some of the cases were connected to nursing home testing, said Amy Jones, interim Wood County health commissioner and director of health promotion and preparedness. She spoke at Tuesday’s special health board meeting, which was called to hire a health commissioner, among other issues.
The majority of the new cases are in the age range of high 20s to mid 50s, Jones said.
She also said that a lot of families are getting tested, which perhaps could be responsible for the high number of cases on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Wood County was reporting 801 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since March. There were 137 active cases.
Wood County dropped to level 2 last week after being at level 3 for two weeks. The levels are announced by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursdays.
The level 3 means everyone must wear masks indoors as cases continue to climb — although a mandatory mask regulation throughout Ohio went into effect last week. The level also means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Wood County Health Board member Bob Midden asked if there were any large clusters.
“No, it’s kind of all over the place,” Jones said.
The health department is using contact tracers, on staff and from the University of Toledo.
“It’s just hard when you get 51 cases in a day,” Jones said.
She added that hospitalizations have only gone up by a few in Wood County. Most people are only mildly ill, she said.
Ben Batey, outgoing health commissioner, said that mortality is up this week, from 54 deaths to 58.
Batey said that the state will compile data on Wednesday, and the alert notice will go out on Thursday.
Jones praised the staff and team at the health department, saying they are overloaded.
“But at the end of the day we’re here for the community’s safety and health,” she said.
Also Tuesday, Wood County numbers were not reporting on the state map, Jones said. The Ohio Department of Health was notified.