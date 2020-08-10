Wood County has had 1,060 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,014 on Friday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 104 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 485 males and 575 females.
There are 146 active cases. This is down from 155 on Friday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 96,358 confirmed cases and 3,405 confirmed deaths.