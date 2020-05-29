There are 284 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is two more than Thursday’s update.
There have been 46 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, up from 64 on Thursday. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 116 men and 168 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 32,202 confirmed cases and 1,921 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.