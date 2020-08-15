Wood County has had 1,120 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,120 on Thursday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 111 hospitalizations since March, up three since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 516 males and 604 females.
There are 86 active cases. This is down from 93 on Thursday.
There are 46-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 11-15 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in North Baltimore and Millbury.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bradner, Cygnet, Fostoria, Jerry City, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Tontogany, Walbridge, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 267 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 100,945 confirmed cases and 3,510 confirmed deaths.