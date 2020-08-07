Wood County has had 1,014 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 995 on Thursday.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert.
There have been 58 deaths.
There have been 101 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 43. There are 466 males and 548 females.
There are 155 active cases. This is up from 149 on Thursday.
There are 56-60 active cases in Perrysburg and 21-25 active cases in Bowling Green. These zip code numbers are updated on Wednesdays.
There are 16-20 active cases in Northwood. There are 11-15 active cases in Rossford. North Baltimore and Walbridge each has 6-10 active cases.
There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Cygnet, Hoytville, Luckey, Jerry City, Millbury, Portage, Wayne and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 251 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 244.
Statewide, there are 93,402 confirmed cases and 3,381 confirmed deaths.